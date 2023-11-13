Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Stock Performance

About Artemis Gold

OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,443. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

(Get Free Report)

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.