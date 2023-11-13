Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $248.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.76. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $248.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock valued at $22,505,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

