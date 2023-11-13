Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.42. 282,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $848.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.86. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $57.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,007,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 31.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 373,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after buying an additional 188,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

