Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Aryzta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARZTY remained flat at $0.91 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.93.
Aryzta Company Profile
