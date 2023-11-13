Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARZTY remained flat at $0.91 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

