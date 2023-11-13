Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Asante Gold Price Performance

ASGOF stock remained flat at C$1.00 during midday trading on Monday. Asante Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.20.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

