Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $96.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Ashland stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,631. Ashland has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 95.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

