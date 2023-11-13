ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $9.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $651.35. 186,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,654. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $606.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $661.91.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

