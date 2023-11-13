AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $4.31 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 42.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

