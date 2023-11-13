AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $65,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

