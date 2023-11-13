AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
