AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Up to $35.07

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $35.88. AtriCure shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 15,406 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 0.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

