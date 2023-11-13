AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.13.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.39. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

