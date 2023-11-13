Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the October 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMIVF

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.7 %

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Shares of AMIVF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.