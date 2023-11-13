Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the October 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.7 days.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
