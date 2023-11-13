ATS (TSE:ATS) PT Lowered to C$61.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price target on shares of ATS and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

TSE:ATS opened at C$51.08 on Thursday. ATS has a one year low of C$40.75 and a one year high of C$64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.57.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

