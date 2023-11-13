Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 51.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,693,077.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.8 %

ADP stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.63. 178,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,329. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.46. The company has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.