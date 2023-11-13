AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Cut by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $754,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,702.34 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,547.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,522.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

