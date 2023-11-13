Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AVGR stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,538. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.42. Avinger has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

