Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in October

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 15th total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Aviva Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.14. 39,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,510. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Aviva
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
