Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in October

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 15th total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.14. 39,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,510. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.91) to GBX 475 ($5.86) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.80) to GBX 472 ($5.83) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.80) to GBX 480 ($5.93) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

