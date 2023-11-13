AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
AXIM stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 43,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AXIM Biotechnologies
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.