AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance

AXIM stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 43,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

