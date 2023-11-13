Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.73 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.86.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 393,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

