Azul (AZUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.69. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Azul from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Institutional Trading of Azul

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Azul by 697.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Azul by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

