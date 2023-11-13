B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 27.4% in October

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the October 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 577,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

BOSC opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.88. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

