B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.90

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 408390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $604.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,748,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,284,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $452,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,845,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.