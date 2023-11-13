Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.1 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BADFF remained flat at $27.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BADFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.50 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

