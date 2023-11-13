Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 20,371 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 135,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $43.43. 202,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,604. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.