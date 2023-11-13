Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PEP stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $231.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

