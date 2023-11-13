Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $940,239,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.11. 652,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,705. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

