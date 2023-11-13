Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.8 %

STLA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.54. 927,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,332. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

