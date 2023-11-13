Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1,343.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,331 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.0 %

CARR stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

