Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.27 and its 200-day moving average is $282.79. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $216.55 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

