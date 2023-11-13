Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 138.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 580,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.468 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

