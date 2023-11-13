Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.02. 5,230,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,115,766. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

