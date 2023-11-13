Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

WM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.97. 198,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

