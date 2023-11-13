Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 2.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 93,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

