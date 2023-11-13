Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $235.92. The stock had a trading volume of 352,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $262.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.