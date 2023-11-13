Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.67. 137,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,865. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

