Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.26. 69,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
