Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $718,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of VPU stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.72. 56,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,132. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.03.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

