Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

ABBV traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.06. The stock had a trading volume of 948,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $243.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

