Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Preformed Line Products worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PLPC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.37. 1,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.70. The company has a market cap of $598.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $184.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

