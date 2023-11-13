Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 287,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

