Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in October

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 4.3 %

BAFYY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $10.05.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

