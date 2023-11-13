Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.44 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $731,960,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $594.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $541.19 and a 200-day moving average of $492.36. The company has a market capitalization of $270.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $598.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

