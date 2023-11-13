Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $118.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 988.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

