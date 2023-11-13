Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,061 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.66% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $991,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 224.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period.

EFIV stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $881.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

