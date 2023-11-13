Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,994 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

