Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 16,574 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after acquiring an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $276.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $216.55 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.