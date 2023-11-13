Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,449,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 2,068,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,811.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

OTCMKTS BBAJF remained flat at $3.21 during trading on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

