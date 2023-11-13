Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the October 15th total of 327,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Banco Macro Price Performance

BMA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. 24,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $28.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $840.39 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.07%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.4262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $5.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.01%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 2,178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

