Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

BAND opened at $12.12 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $310.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

