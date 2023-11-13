Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the October 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BACHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,513. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

